press release: The ninth annual Madison Summer Choir concert, " Art: The Timeless Resistance--The Voice of the Oppressed," presents music that has served as an outlet to suffering people and a voice where they otherwise had none. Featured works include MASS IN C by Ludwig van Beethoven, with professional orchestra, and Mirjams Siegesgesang (Miriam's Song of Triumph) by Franz Schubert. Requested donation $15 adults, $10 students