UW Humanities Building-Mills Hall 455 N. Park St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: The ninth annual Madison Summer Choir concert, " Art: The Timeless Resistance--The Voice of the Oppressed," presents music that has served as an outlet to suffering people and a voice where they otherwise had none.  Featured works include MASS IN C by Ludwig van Beethoven, with professional orchestra, and Mirjams Siegesgesang (Miriam's Song of Triumph) by Franz Schubert. Requested donation $15 adults, $10 students

UW Humanities Building-Mills Hall 455 N. Park St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706

