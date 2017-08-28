RSVP for Madison Symphony Orchestra Season Opening Gala

Press release: The Madison Symphony Orchestra League invites you to a memorable and musical evening to benefit the nationally-recognized Education and Community Engagement Programs of the Madison Symphony Orchestra. Carolyn White, the 2017 recipient of the John DeMain Award for Outstanding Commitment to Music, will be honored at the event.

Learn more about the Symphony Gala, and RSVP online or by calling (608) 257-3734 by Monday, August 28!

Enjoy the John Schaffer Trio during cocktail hour, and the Hunt Quartet during dinner - then dance the night away to the Original Hyperion Orchestra!

Carolyn White will be recognized for her longstanding and unwavering support of the Madison Symphony Orchestra League with the fourth annual John DeMain Award for Outstanding Commitment to Music. Carolyn is a lifetime MSOL member who helped start the docent program for elementary school students in the early 90s, and has held many leadership roles throughout the years, including MSOL President and co-chair of the 75th Anniversary Gala.

Unleash your inner conductor! Again this year, we are offering one priceless auction item: A one-hour conducting lesson with MSO Music Director John DeMain and the opportunity to conduct a piece at the Concert on the Green, Monday, June 18, 2018.

$150 per person ($85 tax deductible) or $1,200 for a table of eight ($680 tax deductible).

EVENING

6:00 p.m.: Complimentary hors d’oeuvres, cash bar and music by the John Schaffer Trio

7:00 p.m.: Dinner, performance by the Hunt Quartet and Award presentation

9:00 p.m.: Complimentary coffee and cordials; dancing to the Original Hyperion Orchestra

LOCATION

The Madison Concourse Hotel, 1 W Dayton St, Madison, WI 53703