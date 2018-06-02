press release: Madison Arts Commission is sponsoring opportunities for residents and visitors of all ages to get their tie-dye on. On Saturday, June 2, from 10:30am - 4:00pm, a few weeks before the Madison Reunion, MAC is funding Madison Tie-Dyed!, a special tie-dye event, in the Bubbler makerspace of Madison’s Public Library (201 W Mifflin St). The free, drop-in event will be led by Madison fiber artist Cherie St. Cyr who will demonstrate techniques and help participants create their own tie-dye clothing. Bring your own white or light colored cotton tee-shirts or bandanas to tie-dye (a limited number of FREE tee-shirts available to dye) and take home a bag with your own hand-dyed tee-shirt to wash out, dry, and wear to the Madison Reunion (June 14 – 16, 2018 http://www.madisonreunion.com/)