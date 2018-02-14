Madison Transit & Parking Commission

press release: The Madison Transit and Parking Commission (TPC) will hold a public hearing on a proposal to modify parking rates at certain City Parking Utility lots and garages. The hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 6:00 PM, in Room 201 of the City-County Building, 210 Martin Luther King, Jr., Boulevard. The public hearing is part of the Transit and Parking Commission’s regularly scheduled meeting that begins at 5:00 PM.

The staff proposal consists of the following rate changes:

- Increase the State Street Capitol Garage rate from $0.90/hour to $1.20/hour.

- Increase the State Street Campus Garage rate from $1.30/hour to $1.50/hour.

- Increase the Brayton Lot rate from $1.80/hour to $2.00/hour.

- Increase the regular monthly permit at Brayton Lot from $150/$170 per month for residents/non-residents to $160/$185 per month.

- Increase the regular monthly permit at Wilson Lot from $125/$145 per month for residents/non-residents to $135/$155 per month.

- Establish an hourly rate for the new Capitol East District Garage (expected to open late summer/early fall 2018) of $0.80/hour and monthly night permit rate of $42/$48 per month for residents/non-residents.

All other rates, not listed above, would remain unchanged under the staff proposal. The anticipated schedule for the proposal is as follows:

- February 14, 2018: TPC Public Hearing

- March 14, 2018: TPC to take action/vote on proposal

- June 1, 2018: Any approved rate changes to go into effect

The last system-wide rate change went into effect on June 1, 2016.

Residents and other members of the public are encouraged to attend and comment on the staff proposal at the February 14, 2018 hearing. Each speaker will be allowed up to five minutes to present comments. If you cannot attend the February 14th hearing and wish to submit written comments, please mail them to: Madison Parking Utility, PO Box 2986, Madison WI 53701-2986; or email them to: parking@cityofmadison.com. Submit written comments by 4:30 PM, Tuesday, February 13, 2018.