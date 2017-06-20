press release: The Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce, dedicated to supporting military veterans, veteran-owned and veteran-friendly businesses, is proud to announce its expansion to the Madison area. The Wisconsin Veterans Chamber advocates for and brings together veterans, businesses and community leaders around business development, workforce development and community support to ensure the success of Wisconsin’s veterans and their families.

“With nearly four thousand veteran owned businesses based in Dane County alone, veterans are a critical part of the local economy,” said Saul Newton, Executive Director of the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce. “We are proud join an engaged, active, and supportive community in Madison dedicated to empowering veterans, service members, and their families.”

The U.S. Census Bureau estimates there are 3,876 veteran-owned businesses in Dane County. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, there are more than 65,000 veteran-owned businesses in Wisconsin, spread across every economic sector. These businesses employ more than 168,000 people and account for nearly $30 billion per year in annual sales. Veterans are 45% more likely to start a business as non-veterans. Moreover, countless businesses across Wisconsin rely on veteran employees as part of their workforce. In fact, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce found that veterans are a top three recruiting priority for employers, and 90% of human resources professionals say veteran recruitment is important to their business.

The Madison chapter’s first scheduled event as part of the expansion is the Madison Veterans Chamber Muster on Tuesday, June 20 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Great Dane on Madison’s east side. Attendees can meet veterans, professionals, business owners, and community leaders for conversations and networking. A free digital media marketing workshop, led by veteran-owned UpCycle Marketing, LLC of Madison, will be offered. The cost to attend is $10 for the public, or free for members of the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce.

About Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce

The Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting military veterans, veteran-owned and veteran-friendly businesses. The group advocates for Wisconsin’s veteran business community, and promotes economic opportunity for military veterans, military families, and veteran-friendly businesses.