RSVP for Madison Vilnius Sister Cities Banquet

press release: Madison Vilnius Sister Cities, Inc. ANNUAL BANQUET Saturday, May 6, 2017

This year, our very special program will include a presentation from the Ambassador of the Republic of Lithuania to the United States of America and to the United Mexican States Rolandas Krisciunas, and 15 year old soprano Agne Giedraityte. At the Madison Club 5 East Wilson St., downtown Madison.

A Lithuanian born soprano, known as Agne G., she is a 15 year old classical artist hailing from Chicago. A rising talent in the classical community, Agne has performed across the United States and Europe, appeared on NBC Television, and even graced the stage of Carnegie Hall.

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to hear the Ambassador’s presentation about the US and Lithuania’s current relationship and to enjoy the angelic voice of Agne G. 

5pm - Social Hour, Cash Bar

6pm – Three-Course Dinner: Lithuanian “fusion” menu. (Children's Meal: Chicken Tenders, French Fries, Season Vegetable, Fruit Cup)

7pm – Brief Business Meeting to be followed by the program 

Reservation deadline is May 1. $40 per person ($15 for kids’ meal).

We will be selling tickets throughout the evening for the loterija (raffle)!

