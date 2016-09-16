Madison-Vilnius Sister Cities Summer Picnic

McKee Farms Park, Fitchburg 2930 Chapel Valley Rd. , Fitchburg, Wisconsin

press release:

Join us for the 2017 MVSC Summer Picnic Saturday, September 16 at McGaw Park

...and Canoe outing on Madison lakes Sunday, 17 weather permitting.

MVSC is continuing the tradition of a summer picnic in Madison.

Please join us for both events.

Saturday, September 16, 3-9pm. McGaw Park Shelter is located at 

5236 Lacy Rd. Fitchburg. This is a family friendly event. Please send email to Jolanta @ jolantukas@yahoo.com indicating how many adults and children will be attending so that we can plan accordingly. 

Please bring a dish to share. MVSC will provide refreshments (soft drinks and water), but you can BYOB.

We will have games for kids, prizes, soccer, volleyball, music, family, friends, fun & more. MVSC is looking forward to seeing you all at the picnic.

Sunday (09.17) please participate in the Canoe outing on Madison lakes (weather permitting). For details contact Gediminas @ v.gediminas@gmail.com.

