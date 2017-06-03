Madison Water Utility Open House

Open House and 135th Anniversary Celebration!

Join us as we open the doors to our newly-rebuilt Operations Center and celebrate 135 years serving Madison!

Saturday, June 3rd, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

110 S. Paterson St.

We'll be giving away hundreds of high-efficiency showerheads (please bring proof of Madison residency, limit 1 per household while supplies last). Plus our big trucks will be out, along with the Water Wagon, pipe tapping demonstrations, historic displays and more. Check out the details below. Hope to see you there!