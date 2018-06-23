Madison Women in Fire/EMS

press release: The Madison Fire Department and Madison College are pleased to host a day-long workshop especially designed for women interested in pursuing fire/EMS as a career.

This FREE workshop takes place Saturday, June 23, 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., MATC Protective Services Education Center, 1701 Pearson Street

To register, please contact MATC Fire Instructor Amanda Hornung: alhornung@madisoncollege.edu. Registration is limited to 25 participants.

This event is open to ages 18 and up interested in becoming a firefighter!