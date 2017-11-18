press release: The Madison Women's Expo provides a fun, interactive setting for women to engage with their community and local businesses. Meet with area vendors, take a class and listen to seminars on topics that affect women in their daily lives.

Gather your girlfriends and join us for the best women's expo in Wisconsin!

180 Exhibitors with unique merchandise and services

4 Stages with presentations thoughout the day

Food and beverage samples

And much, much more!

Purchase $7 tickets in advance and skip the line! Tickets at the door are $10. All tickets are good for both days. Alliant Energy Center charges every vehicle ($7 cash) to park in their lot. Admission tickets do NOT include parking.