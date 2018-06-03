Madison Youth Viol Consort, Eric Miller, Director,

w/guest artists Phillip Serna, Charlie Rasmussen, and Tim Sterner Miller

Part student recital, part professional concert. A community centered event in celebration of the viola da gamba and bringing people together for music making.

June 3, 7:30 PM Arts+Literature Lab, 2021 Winnebago St,

free/donation

Now nearing the end of it's first year, the Madison Youth Viol Consort will present music of the Renaissance through baroque, performed on viols of all sizes. Their performance will be followed by a professional performance by guest artists Phillip Serna (Valparaiso University), Charlie Rasmussen (Wisconsin Conservatory), Tim Sterner Miller (UW-Milwaukee), and Eric Miller (Wisconsin Baroque Ensemble). Works will include compositions by Orlando Gibbons, William Byrd, Thomas Tomkins, Tobias Hume, Monsieur de Sainte-Colombe, and Georg Telemann.