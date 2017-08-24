Madison4Kids Fundraiser
HotelRED-The Wise 1501 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Networking Happy Hour, free admission, Complimentary first drink! Help us fill the backpacks, one is for Cash so we can go buy supplies needed but not donated. Help fill the other one with school supplies. We will donate everything to kids in need. Everyone who donates cash or supplies will be entered into a Drawing for a special overnight package including dinner and tickets. Need not be present to win.
