Madison's Dirty Secret
Goodman Community Center 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: A discussion about coal, people, energy, and our future
Featured speakers:
Bob Lindmeier, Channel 27 WKOW meteorologist
Gregory Nemet, UW Professor of Public Affairs and Environmental Studies
Bill Pringle, former resident of Oak Creek, near one of MGE's coal-fired power plants (Video conference)
November 30, Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa St, Madison 53704
Merrill Lynch Room
6:00 - 7:00pm: Social hour with Nelson Institute grad students
7:00 - 8:15pm: presentation and discussion
Questions and RSVP: devin.martin@sierraclub.org, 608-712-5509
Light refreshments will be provided. Child care available upon request.