Madison's Favorite Concert: Twin Peaks, Disq, DJ Nick Nice

Isthmus presents Madison's Favorite Concert, a free outdoor concert at the top of State St. to celebrate the Mad Faves winners. Indie rockers Twin Peaks are coming up from Chicago to celebrate with us and headline the concert. They'll be joined by Madison's own Disq and Nick Nice, Mad Faves Best DJ 2016. A final opener will be picked by Isthmus readers during the Mad Faves voting.

The concert is free and all ages, Thursday, Aug. 24, from 5-10 pm.