Madison's Outdoor Festivals: Too Many or Not Enough?

Warm weather signals the start of Madison’s outdoor event season, which for many is one of the best things the city has to offer residents and visitors. But while neighborhood festivals, outdoor concerts at Breese Stevens Field and other events are bringing in more people each year and in some cases helping to raise money for nonprofits, there is also a sizeable group of neighborhood residents and city officials who say the sheer number of events is creating significant problems.

So does Madison have too many festivals or not enough?

The Cap Times has assembled an outstanding group to discuss that question. City government reporter Abigail Becker will moderate the panel, whose members are:

• Ald. Barbara Harrington-McKinney

• Gary Kallas, executive director of the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center

• Kelli Lamberty, community event coordinator for the city of Madison

• Patty Prime, president of the Tenney-Lapham Neighborhood Association

• Vern Stenman, president of Big Top Baseball

The event is free and will start with a meet-and-greet at 6 p.m. The discussion itself will start at 6:30, ending after an hour or so.We hope to see you there.