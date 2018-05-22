MadiSUN Solar Program

press release: Solar Group Buy for Homes Information Sessions

May 22, 2018 • 5:30 pm, MATC Truax Campus, Room 215 of the Protective Services Building, 1701 Pearson Street. RSVP

May 24, 2018 • 5:30 pm, Catholic Multicultural Center, 1862 Beld Street. RSVP

June 6, 2018 • 6:00 pm , Beth Israel Center, 1406 Mound Street. RSVP

June 26, 2018 • 6:00 pm, Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa Street. RSVP

July 24, 2018 • 6:00 pm, Vintage Brewing Company, 674 South Whitney Way. RSVP

The Madison Group Buy for Homes program will run for the third consecutive year in 2018, aiming to help 30-40 more Madison residents install solar panels. Solar installation costs have dropped significantly in the past decade, and along with federal and state incentives, a homeowner can expect to recover their investment in 8-10 years.

Over the past two years, this program has helped 80 residents install solar on their property. Thais Passos, a resident who installed solar with the program in 2017, praised the ease and customer service of working through the MadiSUN program.

Madison homeowners can also take advantage of a solar energy loan with Summit Credit Union to help finance the cost of their solar project.

New for 2018, Mayor Soglin also launched the MadiSUN Solar for Business Program. Along with education and business-to-business communication, the program will have a $30,000 fund of rebates to further incentivize Madison businesses to pursue solar.

Rik Rosenlund, Owner of Midwest Solar Power, discussed the solar installation at the Milio’s on East Johnson Street, where the press conference was held. He said businesses can access additional federal incentives and see a payback of 5-7 years for an investment in solar power.

Interested citizens and businesses should learn more at www.madisunsolar.com and sign up with the “I’m Interested” form. After that, a representative from RENEW Wisconsin, which is contracted by the City to administer the programs, will contact the interested party to gather more information and walk through the next steps to installing solar.