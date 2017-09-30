Madtown Mannish Boys (CD release)

× Expand Madtown Mannish Boys

press release: The Madtown Mannish Boys are a Madison-based blues band who are steeped in Chicago-style Blues, including artists like Muddy Waters, Junior Wells, Otis Spann, and Little Walter. They play harmonica-driven tunes with gritty fervor and dynamic energy, and perform with raw exuberance and driving rhythms that make you want to boogie!

Members: Paul Schwoerer wields his harmonica with a chip on his shoulder and plays with nimble intensity while Jesse “Honey Boy” Steinberg injects flurries of guitar riffs into the lively grooves laid down by Jesse Olson (piano), Tim Payne (bass), and Nate Moronek (drums). The Mannish Boys are lucky to have three vocalists in the band. Andy Smith has a soulful and powerful voice, and Paul Schwoerer and Jesse Olson each belt out some tasty tunes as well.