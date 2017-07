Friday, Aug 11, 5PM-Wisconsin Brewing Co, 1079 American Way, Verona. 6:00-9:00-Copper Box of Oshkosh plays. Free admission. Bring a Lawn Chair. Brats available, or Sugar River Pizza delivers here, or bring your own Picnic. For more info, call Pat at (608)-206-6825, or Wanda at (608)219-8480.