Aug 6, Sunday-2:00PM- Concord Symphony Orchestra Concert, 8050 S Legend Dr, Franklin, WI, in the Band Shell. Featuring Dave R. If Rain, concert will be cancelled, and we’ll go Bowling at Root River Bowling Alley instead, 7220 W Rawson Ave, Franklin. Followed by dinner at Swagger Sports Bar & Grill, same mall as Bowling Alley, 7220 W Rawson Ave, Franklin. For more info, call Pat at (608)-206-6825, or Wanda at (608)219-8480.