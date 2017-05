Saturday, June 3, Sun Prairie Fest, Angell Park Speedway, 315 Park St, Sun Prairie. 10:00am-10:00PM- Car Show, Food Carts, and Four Bands from 1:00-10:00. Bring a Chair. Admission $15. www.motorsandmusic.net For more information, call Pat at (608)-206-6825, or Wanda at (608)-219-8480.