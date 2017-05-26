MadTown Talls

Friday, May 26, 1:00PM Brat Fest- Willow Island at Alliant Energy Way, Madison. Meet at first stage on Right side, upon entering Main gate. Late arrivals, call Pat at (608)-206-6825, or Wanda at (608)-219-8480, to locate our group. Then at 5pm, we'll head to Wisconsin Brewery, 1079 American Way, Verona. Bring a Chair and food, or get Pizza across the street. The Jimmy's play from 6:00-9:00.