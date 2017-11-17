MadTown Talls
Friday, November 17, 5:30 PM. Dinner & Jazz, Me & Julio’s, 2784 S Fish Hatchery Rd, Fitchburg. www.meandjuliomn.com. Then at 7:00 PM, we’ll move to the Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St, Fredric March Play Circle Theater, Madison, to see Paul Dietrich Big Band Jazz Ensemble. No cover charge. For more info, call Pat at (608)-206-6825, or Wanda at (608)219-8480.
