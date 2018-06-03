press release: The Madtown Unity Ride is a bike ride led by People of Color. The target audience for this ride is Black, Brown and Indigenous people of color who live or work in a predominantly low-to moderate-income, community of color in Madison. While our target audience are people of color, the whole Madison community is invited to join us. We will use the ride as a vehicle to increase social cohesion at the neighborhood level, as well as highlight the assets and inequities which exist in neighborhoods across Madison, Wisconsin.

The ride’s length is approximately 10 miles and has been planned to cross through different neighborhoods in the south side of Madison. Ride will start at Badger Rock Neighborhood Center and ride through the places that have become a landmark within our communities like the Urban League, the Villager Mall, Centro Hispano, Literacy Network, Madison-Area Urban Ministry, Omega School, Madison College South Campus, Penn Park, and Boys and Girls Club. Route also includes Ride the Drive in order to connect the Madison Southside with this great event.

The organizations involved in the planning of this event include the Badger Rock Neighborhood Center, BiciClub Latino de Madison, Urban League of Greater Madison, Black Girls Do Bike-Madison, Centro Hispano of Dane County, Safe Routes To School of Dane County(Healthy Kids Collaborative), Boys & Girls Club of Dane County and One City Early Learning Centers. Organizations have received the support of the Wisconsin Bike Federation. Madison Southside is celebrating Wisconsin Bike Week with this community event.

We make an open invitation to anyone who wants to participate in the bike ride, to join us and become part of our community. The south side of Madison is also a biking community (even though it lacks of a bikeable infrastructure)

Sunday June 3, 2018, Start/end ride at Badger Rock Neighborhood Center - 501 E Badger Road

Time: 10:30 am (ride departs)

Distance: 10 Miles (Ride will have some hills). For further information about the ride visit Madtown Unity Ride facebook event page: