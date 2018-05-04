press release: As part of the Wisconsin Bike Summit a group of Madison based community organizations, in partnership with Chicago based Equiticity, have organized the first Madtown Unity Ride which is set to happen on the evening of May 4, 2018.

Friday May 4, 2018, 5:30-8pm, start/end ride at Villager Mall on Park St. (Riders will travel through Madison Southside Neighborhoods). Distance: 10 Miles (Ride will have some hills).

The target audience for this ride is Black, Brown and Indigenous people of color who live or work in a predominantly low- to moderate-income, community of color in Madison. While our target audience are people of color, the whole Madison community is invited to join the ride. We will use the ride as a vehicle to increase social cohesion at the neighborhood level, as well as highlight the assets and inequities which exist in neighborhoods across Madison, Wisconsin.

The ride’s length is approximately 10 miles and has been planned to cross through different neighborhoods in the south side of Madison. We will ride through the places that have become a landmark within our communities like the Urban League, the Villager Mall, Centro Hispano, Literacy Network, Madison-Area Urban Ministry, Omega School, Madison College South Campus, Penn Park, Boys and Girls Club, Madison Mobile Home Park, Leopold School and Badger Rock Neighborhood Center.

The organizations involved in the planning of this event include the Badger Rock Neighborhood Center, the Tour of the Latino Family, Urban League of Greater Madison, Black Girls Do Bike-Madison, Centro Hispano of Dane County, Safe Routes To School of Dane County(Healthy Kids Collaborative), Boys & Girls Club of Dane County, One City Early Learning Centers and the Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness. The planning organizations have received the support of Equiticity and the Wisconsin Bike Federation. This ride has been organized thanks to the involvement of Olatunji Oboi Reed President & CEO, of Equiticity, a Chicago non-profit focused on racial justice and transportation equity.

Organizers are grateful for the additional support they have received by the following bicycling organizations to make this event possible: Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison, Wheels for Winners, Madison Bikes, Tri4Schools, Madison BCycle, Down with Bikes, Planet Bikes, Dream Bikes, Free Wheel Community Bike Shop, Padres e Hijos Bike Rides and JUST Bikes.

We make an open invitation to anyone who wants to participate in the bike ride, to join us and become a part of our community.