Madtown Yarn Shop Hop
October 6-8, 2017
Ten Shops. One Weekend.
Fiber events, classes, specials and prizes! Participating shops include:
- Knitcircus Studio & Store - Madison
- Wisconsin Craft Market - Madison
- The Sow's Ear - Verona
- Susan's Fiber Shop - Columbus
- Spry Whimsy Fiber Arts - Stoughton
- The Cat and Crow - Mt Horeb
- DMarie Knit and Fiber - Prairie du Sac
- The Dancing Lamb - Evansville
- Blackberry Ridge Woolen Mill - Mt Horeb
- Rainbow Fleece Farm - New Glarus
Hours vary by shop, so please check before you hop!
