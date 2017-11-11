MadWest Farmers' Market
Lussier Community Education Center 55 S. Gammon Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53717
press release: Whether you grow, cultivate or make products that belong in our MadWest Winter Farmers' Market or just love to shop for fresh meats, veggies, jams, and homemade goods, this warm indoor hub of winter activity needs you. Open at the LCEC from 8am to noon most Saturdays from November 11 through February 24. Sponsored by Willy Street Co-op.
Lussier Community Education Center 55 S. Gammon Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53717
