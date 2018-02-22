RSVP for Magic in the Garden: Patterns, Permaculture & Zentangle

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Explore some ingenious, beautiful patterns found in nature and permaculture design principles through the Zentangle® method. Zentangle® combines mindfulness and easy-to-learn, creative pattern making through drawing. Julie Swanson (Certified Zentangle Teacher) will help you explore Zentangle® patterns inspired by nature and the book Garden Awakening by Mary Reynolds. No experience necessary; all supplies provided.

Sunday, March 4, 1-4 pm

Registration Deadline: February 22

Cost: $56/$45 member | Course Number: 20-15

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
608-246-4550
