press release:

The Essen Haus is hosting their annual spring festival on Saturday, May 6th from noon-6pm. Maifest is a family-friendly event that features live music with an outdoor dance floor, grill food, tap bier, a traditional maypole dance, games, a children’s activity area and an interactive Dane County Humane Society (DCHS) booth. The Essen Haus will donate fifteen percent of event proceeds to DCHS.

The Zweifel Brothers are scheduled to perform popular polka tunes on the patio from noon-3pm. The maypole dance, taught and lead by the Oak Apple Morris Dancers, will take place during the music break. Crowd participation is encouraged. Live at Nine and their horn-fueled rock and blues will close out the festival from 3-6pm. Other activities include ring toss, a fishbowl toss carnival-style game, a candy guessing contest, and a kids’ zone with crafts and games.

General manager Neale Hansen describes Maifest as, “Oktoberfest’s spring counterpart. We have live music, a maypole dance, we fire up the grill and we serve bier, which ties in with Madison Craft Beer Week. It’s very festive.” This year’s grill selections include brats, burgers, footlong hotdogs, chicken sandwiches, pork steaks, German potato salad and the Essen Haus’ hot soft pretzels. Maibock biers, German lagers, Bell's Oberon and two featured Lakefront brews will be served on the outdoor bier cart. Maifest has free admission and free parking. Visit essen-haus.com/events/maifest for complete details.