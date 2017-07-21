press release: Maitri performs at Arts + Literature Laboratory on Friday, July 21, 2017 at 8pm (doors at 7:30pm). Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door. Online sales end one hour before the show; remaining tickets available at the door.

"Imagine David Bowie producing a show featuring Sam Cooke songs as played by the Dirty Projectors."

Translated from Sanskrit, Maitri (”my tree”) is an unconditional friendship and acceptance of yourself that extends outward to the world. This group was formed by Caroline Davis (voice/woodwinds) to embrace both the hardship and ecstasy of life through song, and it is now a collective songwriting outlet for both herself and Ben Hoffmann (voice/keyboards).

Featuring driving keyboards and a powerful rhythm section led by Sam Weber (bass) and Jay Sawyer (drums), Maitri incorporates a heavy dose of soul and R&B, while also drawing upon indie influences. A unique sound in the Brooklyn musical landscape, Maitri is the soundtrack for the inevitable ushering in of the new world order.