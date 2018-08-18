Major League Quidditch Championship

press release: Twelve teams, composed of the top three finishers in each division, will advance to the MLQ Championship in Madison Aug. 18-19. Over the course of two days, the teams will compete until one team remains to be crowned champion.

The draw for Saturday of the MLQ Championship will take place on Monday, Aug. 6. In the draw, the teams will be sorted into three pots, with their placement decided by the position they finished in their division. The four division champions will comprise Pot 1, the four runners-up will make up Pot 2 and the four third-place teams will make up Pot 3.

Each quadrant of the bracket will contain one team from each pot. Two teams from the same division cannot be placed in the same pot, and a team will be redrawn if that occurs. The four quadrants themselves will also be drawn onto the greater championship bracket, with two quadrants on one side of the bracket, and two quadrants on the other. The full schedule as it stands can be found here.

On day one of the MLQ Championship, teams will be sorted into pods based on their regular season standings. At the end of day one, each of the four pods will be complete, leaving four teams remaining in the championship bracket.

The four quadrant winners will face off in best-two-out-of-three series in the semifinals, with the matchups based upon where the quadrants were drawn onto the tournament bracket. This will leave two teams remaining, who will face off in a best-two-out-of-three series. Each team eliminated in the first round will get two consolation games. Each team eliminated in the quarterfinals will play one consolation game.