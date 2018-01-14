Major Vistas, Mambo Blue, 2 Broads 1 Band

× Expand Major Vistas Major Vistas

press release: NORTH STREET CABARET TO HOST THE CONSORTIUM’S “WINTER JAZZ FEST” FUNDRAISER ON 1/14/18. Here’s a chance to hear an evening of great music while supporting the work of the Jazz Consortium. For this 4th annual MLK Weekend Sunday evening fundraiser, performers will include Major Vistas (Mike Weiser, keyboard; Chris Bucheit, guitar; and Geoff Brady, drums), Mambo Blue (Paul Muench, keyboard; Vince Jesse, guitar; John Mesoloras, bass; Jim Huwe, drums; and Roberto Rengel, percussion), and 2 Broads 1 Band (Lo Marie and Carolyn Schwartz Black, vocals; Cliff Frederiksen, guitar; Todd Phipps, Hammond B3 organ; John Widdicombe, upright bass; and Geoff Brady, drums). $15 suggested donation at the door, with proceeds split between the Consortium and the performers, and the Consortium's share supporting the 2018 Strollin’ and InDIGenous Jazz concert series. 6:00 PM, 610 North Street (at Commercial Avenue in the Eken Park Neighborhood on Madison’s East Side).