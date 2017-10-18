Press release: LGBT Campus Center will be hosting a screening of the documentary "MAJOR!" in the Masley Media Room at The Red Gym.

"MAJOR! chronicles the life and campaigns of Miss Major Griffin-Gracy, a 75 year old Black transgender elder and activist who has been fighting for the rights of trans women of color for over 40 years.

In 2016, MAJOR! was shown at over 60 film festivals around the world and garnered 20 awards for best documentary. Miss Major’s story offers us a roadmap for liberation, and we’re excited to announce the film is now available for educational licensing, as well as free of charge through our MAJOR! to the People campaign for community-based organizations working for social justice."