press release: In the wake of a historically large gap between the popular vote for president and the results in the Electoral College, we’ll be hosting a panel discussion about the history and function of the Electoral College, as well as various reform proposals.

What: Majority Rules?: Arguments for and Against Electoral College Reform

Dr. Barry Burden, Lyons Family Chair in Electoral Politics and Director of the Elections Research Center, University of Wisconsin-Madison; Chuck Curtis, Perkins Coie LLP; Rob Yablon, Assistant Professor of Law, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Wednesday, January 25, 8:15 am – 9:15 am, Boardman & Clark LLP, 1 South Pinckney Street,

This event is free and open to the public