Make a Golden Snitch

press release:

Are you the type of person that knows the Harry Potter books inside and out? Do you know your house on Pottermore and wear your colors proudly? Have you always wanted your very own Golden Snitch? Well, then this program is for you. We are going to make Golden Snitches that you can take home and proudly display on your fridge, or wear around your neck. Everyone is welcome, and no crafting experience is needed. Just a genuine love for The Boy Who Lived.

The Bubbler is funded by a National Leadership Grant from The Institute of Museum and Library Services.