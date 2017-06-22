Make a Pull Toy

Meadowridge Library 5726 Raymond Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

Make a fun pull toy with artist Amy Mietzel of Bare Knuckle Arts! Participants will create a wheeled base, then – in a mini maker space - construct the top of the toy using upcycled materials, glue, and duct tape. All ages welcome, but  younger children may need some help from an adult. Registration required. Call 288-6160 or visit www.madisonbubbler.orgto register.

The Bubbler Program is funded by a National Leadership Grant from The Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Meadowridge Library 5726 Raymond Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map

608-288-6160

