Make a Pull Toy

Make a fun pull toy with artist Amy Mietzel of Bare Knuckle Arts! Participants will create a wheeled base, then – in a mini maker space - construct the top of the toy using upcycled materials, glue, and duct tape. All ages welcome, but younger children may need some help from an adult. Registration required. Call 288-6160 or visit www.madisonbubbler.orgto register.

The Bubbler Program is funded by a National Leadership Grant from The Institute of Museum and Library Services.