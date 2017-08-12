Make a Pull Toy
Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Join artist Amy Mietzel, of Bare Knuckle Arts, and make a fun pull toy! Participants will create a wheeled base, then – in a mini maker space-construct the top of the toy using upcycled materials, glue, and duct tape. A fun project for all ages! Younger children may need some help from an adult.
Registration required, register for a single 45 minute session online at madisonbubbler.org.
