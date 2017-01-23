Make Music Madison Volunteer Kickoff

Chocolaterian Cafe 2004 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Make Music Madison is a volunteer led, citywide celebration of music that takes place on the first day of summer, June 21.

In order to create this day of musical celebration, we need help from passionate music-lovers like you! We encourage anyone and everyone to contribute your ideas and skills. Whatever your interests and strengths, join in a creative collaboration with all types of people who will make this event another great success. Make this event your event!

Make Music Madison 2017 kicks off on Monday, January 23, at 6pm. Join us at the Chocolaterian Cafe for appetizers, libations, and collective brainstorming to create an even better musical celebration on this summer solstice.

Chocolaterian Cafe 2004 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

