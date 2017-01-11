Make Time Creative Retreat

press release: Sunday, February 12, 10am-4pm

What is Make Time? It's an intentional effort to bring your creative self front and center in your life. It's a day to leave the distractions of daily life behind for a few hours. A place to dedicate intentional time to the endeavors that make you shine. You know...that book you are writing, your banjo practice, the pajamas you're sewing, the board game you're designing, the canvas you are filling up, or even - your PhD dissertation. You know, those big projects that sometimes get pushed to the side because of the tug of day-to-day life. This is a space where creative and inspired individuals can come to focus on what counts, experience a new view, press the reset button and carve out precious time for you! Donations accepted. Potluck lunch.