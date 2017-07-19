Make Your Own Decorative Painted Rocks
Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53717
Work with instructor Paula Herr to design and paint your own decorative rock to put in your garden, use as a paperweight, give as a gift, or hide somewhere as a random act of kindness. All materials supplied. Registration required.
The Bubbler Program is funded by a National Leadership Grant from The Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Crafts