Make Your Own Local, Organic Fruit Pops

Join the makers of Chrysalis Pops for a hands-on fruit pop-mixing workshop. Learn how to make custom, healthy fruit pops. Bring the mix home and freeze it overnight to make tasty home-made fruit pops! Staff from Chrysalis will also talk about different ways to focus on wellness this summer. Best for learners ages 5 and up. Kids under 12 should have an adult with them. To register, visit madisonbubbler.org or call 266-6350.