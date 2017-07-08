Make Your Own Local, Organic Fruit Pops

press release:

Join the makers of Chrysalis Pops for a hands-on fruit pop-mixing workshop. Learn how to make custom, healthy fruit pops. Bring the mix home and freeze it overnight to make tasty home-made fruit pops! Staff from Chrysalis will also talk about different ways to focus on wellness this summer. Best for learners ages 5 and up. Kids under 12 should have an adult with them. To register, visit  madisonbubbler.org or call 266-6350.

Info
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Kids & Family
608-266-6350
