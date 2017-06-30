Maker Corps
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Join our Maker Corps teaching artist for a morning of making! Will you make an amazing flying machine? A cuddly sock monster? Or experiment with robots? Swing by the library and find out with a new project every week. Maker Corps summer programming is funded by a grant from the Evjue Foundation. No registration necessary. We'll be in the children's area!
Kids & Family