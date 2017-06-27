Maker Corps

Google Calendar - Maker Corps - 2017-06-27 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Maker Corps - 2017-06-27 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Maker Corps - 2017-06-27 11:00:00 iCalendar - Maker Corps - 2017-06-27 11:00:00

Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

Join our Maker Corps teaching artist for a morning of making! Will you make an amazing flying machine? A cuddly sock monster? Or experiment with robots? Swing by the library and find out with a new project every week. Maker Corps summer programming is funded by a grant from the Evjue Foundation. No registration necessary. We'll be in the children's area!

Info
Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Kids & Family
608-246-4548
Google Calendar - Maker Corps - 2017-06-27 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Maker Corps - 2017-06-27 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Maker Corps - 2017-06-27 11:00:00 iCalendar - Maker Corps - 2017-06-27 11:00:00