Maker Mondays
Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
10 am Mondays, 7/9-30.
press release: Explore hands-on artistic, creative, and techy tools for building, creating, and playing with a different focus each week. Flex your tinkering brain muscles with new inventions, problems, and puzzles.
Drop-in and stay as long as you like. For kids ages 7 - 12, supervised younger siblings welcome.
Maker Corps is generously supported by a grant from the Evjue Foundation.
Kids & Family