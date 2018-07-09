Maker Mondays

Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

10 am Mondays, 7/9-30.

press release: Explore hands-on artistic, creative, and techy tools for building, creating, and playing with a different focus each week. Flex your tinkering brain muscles with new inventions, problems, and puzzles.

Drop-in and stay as long as you like. For kids ages 7 - 12, supervised younger siblings welcome.

Maker Corps is generously supported by a grant from the Evjue Foundation.

Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
608-266-6385
