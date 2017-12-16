MakerPalooza: Building Old-Fashioned Toys
Pinney Library 204 Cottage Grove Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53716
Have you ever heard of a gee haw whimmy diddle, a whirligig, or a wooden thingamabob? Well, in this workshop you can come create your own! Work with Bubbler artist Taylor Rushing to build and decorate your personalized old-fashioned wooden toy. Registration required, maximum registration is 10 kids. Ages 6 - 11.
Pinney Library 204 Cottage Grove Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53716
