MakerPalooza: Building Old-Fashioned Toys

Pinney Library 204 Cottage Grove Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53716

Have you ever heard of a gee haw whimmy diddle, a whirligig, or a wooden thingamabob? Well, in this workshop you can come create your own! Work with Bubbler artist Taylor Rushing to build and decorate your personalized old-fashioned wooden toy. Registration required, maximum registration is 10 kids. Ages 6 - 11.

Pinney Library 204 Cottage Grove Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53216
608-224-7100
