Olbrich Park 3402 Atwood Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: New Festival to benefit Madison Parks Foundation

Sunday, August 20, 2017, 3-8 pm, Olbrich Park

Please join us August 20 at Olbrich Park for the new Makeshift Festival.  Makeshift is a new food festival that exists to celebrate creativity in the visual & culinary arts and to highlight the rich history of Madison’s Public Spaces. The event features chefs from Madison, Milwaukee, Minneapolis & Chicago presenting affordably priced tasting dishes in a family-friendly environment created by local designers and visual artists with the natural beauty of Madison’s parks as their canvas.

Makeshift will take place in a different park every year, lending it a fresh feel, while also allowing the Parks Foundation to highlight a different park’s history with each festival.

This is a ticketed event – more information to follow.

608-266-4339

