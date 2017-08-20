press release: New Festival to benefit Madison Parks Foundation

Sunday, August 20, 2017, 3-8 pm, Olbrich Park

Please join us August 20 at Olbrich Park for the new Makeshift Festival. Makeshift is a new food festival that exists to celebrate creativity in the visual & culinary arts and to highlight the rich history of Madison’s Public Spaces. The event features chefs from Madison, Milwaukee, Minneapolis & Chicago presenting affordably priced tasting dishes in a family-friendly environment created by local designers and visual artists with the natural beauty of Madison’s parks as their canvas.

Makeshift will take place in a different park every year, lending it a fresh feel, while also allowing the Parks Foundation to highlight a different park’s history with each festival.

This is a ticketed event – more information to follow.