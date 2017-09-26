press release:

Want to learn how to make a living making music? Attend a free workshop put on by Roy Elkins, CEO of Broadjam and mastermind behind the Between The Waves festival and conference.

Roy's talk will encompass topics like: Making A Living Making Music, Making $40k a year in your market, Film & TV Placement. Roy will also give away some free registrations to next year's Between the Waves fest and few T-shirts as well. This event is FREE to attend! Space is limited, so if you wish to attend, please RSVP by emailing dablmarket@gmail.com!

When: September 26, 6:00PM-7:30PM Where: Coney Island Studios, 2025 L Atwood Ave. RSVP: Email dablmarket@gmail.com with the number of people attending.