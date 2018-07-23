Making Dances

press release: We move everyday. Sitting, standing, and even breathing are all actions that can be pieced together to make dances. Starting with the most basic of movements, we will working to create thoughtful dances. Moving towards abstracting ideas we may find new and exciting ways to move. Play is key to this process!

This workshop is an introduction to dance improvisation. It will start with a guided warm-up and then move to individual exploration with scores. As a group we may move into building ensembles and sharing our creations with each other. No experience necessary, please register ahead of time. Register online, in person, or call 266-6300. Ages 18+