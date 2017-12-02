press release: Dec 2 is the date for the Watertown Players holiday event, “Making Merry at the Market.” This all day event will run from from 9:00 am to 3:00 and will take place at the Watertown Players Theater, located in The Market, 210 S. Water Street. The ticket price for Making Merry at the Market is $5.00 and is good for all events that day. A hand-stamp will allow patrons to come and go to whatever events they like during the day.

The day starts at 9:00 with a coloring contest for elementary school children (grades K through 5). The Watertown High School Art Club will there to assist the children. Patrons to Making Merry at the Market will be the judges for the contest and will vote for their favorite entries throughout the day. At the end of the last presentation of the Snow Queen the winners of the contest will be announced and prizes will be awarded.

The entertainment starts at 10:00 with the Watertown Players Children's Theater workshop show “The Snow Queen.” “The Snow Queen”, is based on the famous story by Hans Christian Andersen and tells the story of two little children, Gerda and Kay. One winter’s night they are visited by the mysterious Snow Queen who spirits Kay away to her ice palace. It is then up to Gerda to find and rescue her playmate. This year’s cast includes: Sophie Mattke as Mother, Lily Neubert as Kay, Charlotte Ladwig as Gerda, Hailey White as the Snow Queen, Jesse Kruse as the Ring leader of the Robbers, Danica Uttke as a Robber, Bailey Staude as the Lap Woman and Lydia Vasold as the Fin Woman. The show will be repeated again at 12:00 and 2:00.

At 11:00 Santa will be reading Clement Clark Moore’s holiday poem, “The Night before Christmas” and he will distribute Christmas candy afterwards. Children will be encouraged sit on stage as Santa reads to them, and at 1:00 there will be an encore performance of the Octagon House Holiday play, “A Christmas Adventure.”

New to the event this year will be an Art Exhibition with artwork from students from Kindergarten through High School, sponsored by the Watertown School District. The exhibit will officially open on Thursday November 30 from 5:30 to 6:30, with a reception and an awards presentation at 6:15. The public is cordially invited to attend this festive event.

For more information call the Watertown Players information line at (920) 306-4364, or visit their website, www.watertownplayers.org. Look for the Players on Facebook as well.