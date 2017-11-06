press release:

ALLPARENTSONDECK is excited to present our 2nd annual event – “MAKING MUSIC TOGETHER” at the Overture Center on November 6, 2017. We will recognize and celebrate involved parents and volunteers who continue to support our teachers, schools and students during the school year. We will also present our first short skit that will consist of a cast of parents. Admission is free but an RSVP is required of attendees.

ALLPARENTSONDECK, LLC is a National Parent and Student Advocacy organization, that was formed in 2003 in Madison, Wisconsin, to provide additional layers of support to parents and students during the school year. We advocate on behalf of parents for our schools to create policies, procedures and events that recognize the positive commitment of parents and volunteers. Our goal is to increase the amount of family engagement and parental involvement in our schools throughout the United States.