Making Silence Speak

press release: What does it mean for poetry to be political? One possible answer is that it breaks historical silences, giving voice to stories and experiences that have yet to be heard. But what if poetry has already deemed your voice to be a silent one? Offered in conjunction with the exhibition Taking Sides, Professor Timothy Yu will discuss American poetry’s stereotypes of the “silence” associated with Asian cultures and the potential of techniques like parody and rewriting to respond to such stereotypes. This event is free.

Timothy Yu is Professor of English and Asian American Studies and Director of the Asian American Studies Program at the UW-Madison.